Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in arguably the most fiercely contested match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Multiple tackles and an All Out in the dying minutes ensured a great night of kabaddi at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Coach Manpreet Singh’s Gujarat showed a lot of grit despite trailing by 6 points in the closing minutes to secure an incredible comeback win.

Their captain Sunil Kumar scored a High 5 while raider Mahendra Rajput picked 9 points including one from the last raid of the match.

Bengal Warriors win

Defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-39 in Match 67 of the season.

The Bulls dominated most parts of the match with captain Pawan Sehrawat scoring a Super 10 but an 8-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following the raider into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match.

Bengal’s Maninder Singh scored 9 points, but they will have to thank their lucky stars for enabling a strange yet exciting comeback win.