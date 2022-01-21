Gujarat Giants beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-35 in arguably the most fiercely contested match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.
Multiple tackles and an All Out in the dying minutes ensured a great night of kabaddi at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Coach Manpreet Singh’s Gujarat showed a lot of grit despite trailing by 6 points in the closing minutes to secure an incredible comeback win.
Their captain Sunil Kumar scored a High 5 while raider Mahendra Rajput picked 9 points including one from the last raid of the match.
Bengal Warriors win
Defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-39 in Match 67 of the season.
The Bulls dominated most parts of the match with captain Pawan Sehrawat scoring a Super 10 but an 8-point raid by Bengal, thanks to defenders following the raider into the lobby without a touch, helped the Warriors shift the balance of play and eventually clinch the match.
Bengal’s Maninder Singh scored 9 points, but they will have to thank their lucky stars for enabling a strange yet exciting comeback win.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|11
|7
|2
|2
|42
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|12
|7
|4
|1
|40
|3
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|12
|6
|5
|1
|35
|5
|U.P Yoddha
|11
|4
|4
|3
|33
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11
|5
|5
|1
|32
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|11
|3
|3
|5
|31
|8
|U Mumba
|11
|3
|3
|5
|31
|9
|Haryana Steelers
|11
|4
|5
|2
|29
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|3
|5
|3
|28
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|11
|4
|7
|0
|22
|12
|Telugu Titans
|11
|1
|8
|2
|17
