PV Sindhu overcame the challenge of Thai left-hander Supanida Katethong, bouncing back from a game down to win in the quarterfinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 event in Lucknow on Friday.

Sindhu, who had lost against Katethong in the semifinal of the India Open in Delhi last week, found a way past the Thai shuttler this time around, winning 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in 65 minutes. She will now face fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the semifinals.

Here’s how the three games panned out:

You could see how much this point meant to Sindhu. At 17-17 in the decider, Supanida nailed a body smash as perfectly as she could. Sindhu returned it somehow and ended up winning the point... and three more from there to win the decider 21-17. Good win. #SyedModiSuper300 pic.twitter.com/oywaoaAoju — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 21, 2022

In the other half of women’s singles, there were two exciting all-Indian battles that went the way of Malvika Bansod (against Aakarshi Kashyap) and 16-year-old Anupama Kashyap (against Samiya Imad Farooqui).

There was however disappointment for the other Indian title favourite. HS Prannoy, the fifth-seed but effectively the top billed shuttler, lost 19-21 16-21 to his French opponent in a 59-minute quarterfinal match.

Mithun Manjunath, however, advanced to the semifinals after beating Sergey Sirant of Russia 11-21 21-12 21-18 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and one minute.

Manjunath will face Merkle in the semifinals.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly beat the eight seeded French duo of William Villeger and Anne Tran 24-22 21-17 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 42 minutes.

Arjun and Jolly will face compatriots and seventh seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the semifinals.

In one of the best results of the day from an Indian standpoint, Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned the second seeds from Russia (world No 39) in the women’s doubles quarterfinals in straight games.

In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, India’s Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenahalli and Apeksha Nayak conceded a walkover to the eight seeded Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.

