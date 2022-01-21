India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday announced as captain of Team Ahmedabad, one of the two new teams in the Indian Premier League while KL Rahul was named captain of Team Lucknow.

Pandya, who won multiple IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, was picked by the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 15 crore.

Ahmedabad also paid up the same amount of money to acquire the services of star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. India batter Shubman Gill, for Rs 8 crore, was the third pick by the franchise.

Team Lucknow, on the other hand, paid Rs 17 crore for Rahul. Along with that, the franchise signed Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore and Rs 4 crore for young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten, who was the head coach of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, was earlier announced as mentor by Team Ahmedabad.

After their three purchases, Team Ahmedabad were left with a purse of Rs 52 crore while Team Lucknow were left with a purse of Rs 58 crore for the upcoming mega IPL auction.

Rahul, at Rs 17 crore for Team Lucknow, is now the most expensive player among the 10 teams.

