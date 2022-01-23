Chennaiyin FC rode a second-half blitz to move third in the points table as they heaped more misery on NorthEast United FC with a 2-1 victory in Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Laldanmawia Ralte helped NorthEast United take the lead in the 35th minute before Ariel Borysiuk (52nd) and Vladimir Koman (58th) got Chennaiyin back in the game and ahead within a space of six minutes.

The result means Chennaiyin have now jumped to third place from seventh with 18 points from 12 matches while NorthEast United remain at the foot of the table having collected just nine points from 13 games.

Watch highlights of the match below:

