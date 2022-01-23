Mohit Goyat was the star for Puneri Paltan as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-35 in Match 70 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The raider scored 13 points (including 3 tackle points) as Pune stopped Pawan Sehrawat and the Bulls from jumping to the top of the points table.

Bengaluru never really controlled the match and their lack of All Out’s proved costly at the end. Coach Anup Kumar’s team had 3 successful reviews which played a crucial role in ensuring the 2-point victory.

U Mumba thrash Telugu Titans

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as they beat Telugu Titans 42-35 in Match 71 of Season 8.

The Mumbai team dominated most parts of the match with Abhishek scoring 15 raid points and Fazel Atrachali picking 6 tackle points.

Adarsh clinched a Super 10 for the Titans but did not get the required backup to challenge Mumbai in the second match of Triple Panga night.

Pink Panthers, Thalaivas battle to a tie

Two points in the final 30 seconds of the game helped Jaipur Pink Panthers secure a 34-34 tie against Tamil Thalaivas.

The raiders dominated the game, with Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal and Thalaivas duo Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar recording Super 10s.

The result meant both teams finished the night outside the top 6, but they do have a game in hand over the Bengal Warriors, who currently occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.