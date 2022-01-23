AFC Women’s Asian Cup, football live updates: India vs Chinese Taipei surrounded by Covid-19 worries
Updates from the Group A clash.
Live updates
India’s AFC women’s Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 home team players test positive for COVID-19: AIFF source to PTI
Now, it’s known for a while that the match is unlikely go ahead tonight (with no information on Indian lineup, that was always going to be the case). But what is unclear yet is whether this is a forfeiture or postponement. We should hopefully know more soon.
The only word so far is that there is no official word. There are multiple reports that Covid-19 cases have grown within the Indian camp, and reporters at the stadium have said Taipei started their warm-ups some time back. But the Indian team is not there and now we are beyond the official kickoff time.
07.25 pm: Hello and welcome to our live blog for updates from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where India have a must-win match against Chinese Taipei but there’s a cloud of Covid-19 hanging over this game.
India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament opener, while Chinese Taipei were blanked 4-0 by eight-time champions China. A Fifa World Cup play-offs spot within their grasp, India are seeking to meet their head coach Thomas Dennerby’s “realistic target” of making the quarterfinals, for which they will need to win the next match at all costs, as the home team is scheduled to play Group A heavyweights China in its last league fixture.
Iran, earlier today, lost 0-7 against China.