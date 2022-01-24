Sunil Chhetri became the joint all-time leading goalscorer in ISL history as he helped Bengaluru FC hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League match at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

The draw didn’t do either team any favours as they failed to close the gap on the teams in the semi-final spots.

Dylan Fox’s (41’) header had put the Gaurs in front but Chhetri’s goal (61’) levelled matters for the Blues. Neither team could score the decisive goal thereafter.

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa remained level on points and in eighth and ninth spot respectively.

The Blues next face rivals Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday while FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in their next encounter on Friday.

Play

Play