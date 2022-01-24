In a first instance this season, ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at PJN Stadium, Goa on Sunday.

The battle was off to an exhilarating start with end-to-end football. ATK Mohun Bagan got the match underway and made early attempts to breach Odisha FC’s defence but the latter breathed a sigh of relief as the opportunities weren’t taken.

The encounter ended in an action-packed draw with both clubs still lurking in the mid-table as Odisha FC holds 17 points to stay at sixth and ATK Mohun Bagan sits in the seventh position with 16 points.

Odisha FC will next face Hyderabad FC on 27 January at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby on 29 January at the PJN Stadium.

