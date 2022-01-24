Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-35 in a closely fought Match 73 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jaideep and Mohit got High 5s for Haryana, who clinched a win in the last raid of the match.

With scores tied, their raider Vinay sneaked in a quick Bonus Point right under the nose of Yoddha’s left corner to give coach Rakesh Kumar’s men a victory.

Bengaluru Bulls win South Indian derby

Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 36-31 in Match 74.

The Bulls captain scored 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half, as the Season 6 champions kept calm in the final minutes of the match to win the South Indian derby.

The win helped the Bulls move to 1st on the points table and stop a three-match losing streak. The Titans remained at the bottom with just 1 win in the entire season.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 14 8 5 1 46
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 12 7 3 2 43
3 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 40
4 UP Yoddha 13 5 5 3 39
5 Haryana Steelers 13 6 5 2 39
6 U Mumba 12 4 3 5 36
7 Bengal Warriors 13 6 6 1 36
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 12 5 5 2 35
9 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 3 6 34
10 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 28
11 Puneri Paltan 12 5 7 0 27
12 Telugu Titans 13 1 10 2 19
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts