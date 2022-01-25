Hyderabad FC reclaimed the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League standings with a dominating 4-0 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (21’, 44’, 74’) scored a sensational hattrick to extend his lead in the goalscoring charts. Aniket Jadhav (45+1’) also got on the scoresheet for the Nizams. The result takes them to the top of the table with 20 points, ahead of Kerala Blasters FC on goal difference.

Hyderabad FC face Odisha FC in their next fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday while SC East Bengal awaits a stern test of ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby at the PJN Stadium on Saturday.

Play

Points Table – ISL 2021-22 Pos Club M W D L GD Points 1 Hyderabad FC 12 5 5 2 14 20 2 Kerala Blasters FC 11 5 5 1 8 20 3 Jamshedpur FC 11 5 4 2 6 19 4 Chennaiyin FC 12 5 3 4 -2 18 5 Mumbai City FC 11 5 2 4 2 17 6 Odisha FC 12 5 2 5 -4 17 7 ATK Mohun Bagan 10 4 4 2 2 16 8 Bengaluru FC 12 3 5 4 1 14 9 FC Goa 13 3 5 5 -5 14 10 NorthEast United FC 13 2 3 8 -10 9 11 SC East Bengal 13 1 6 6 -12 9 Updated as of January 24

Play