With their deep runs at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India’s Malvika Bansod was among the big movers in the badminton rankings published today.

Bansod finished runner-up against PV Sindhu, and produced a superb win against young Anupama Upadhyaya in the semi-final. The 16-year-old, who is top 10 in the junior ranking, also entered top 100 in the senior circuit.

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, who won the mixed doubles title, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, women’s doubles runners-up also made big gains.

With Mithun Manjunath the only Indian in semi-finals of men’s singles, there were no changes in the category of the rankings. Manjunath himself moved up 28 places to 93.

Here’s a look at the big movers in recent BWF rankings for India:

Top women's singles India

RANK Change NAME
7 - PUSARLA V. Sindhu
25 - Saina NEHWAL
56 +3 AAKARSHI KASHYAP
67 +17 Malvika BANSOD
69 -1 Ashmita CHALIHA
84 +43 Anupama UPADHYAYA

Top men's doubles pairs India

RANK Change NAME
8- - Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY
40 +2 M.R. ARJUN / DHRUV KAPILA
41 -1 ATTRI Manu / REDDY B. Sumeeth
57 +17 Krishna Prasad GARAGA/ Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA

Top women's doubles pairs India

RANK Change NAME
19 +1 Ashwini PONNAPPA / REDDY N. Sikki
55 +1 JAKKAMPUDI Meghana /  RAM Poorvisha
59 +1 Pooja DANDU / SANJANA SANTOSH
65 - Ashwini BHAT / K.Shikha GAUTAM
69 - MANEESHA K / Rutaparna PANDA
85 +31 Treesa JOLLY / GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA

Top mixed doubles India

RANK Change NAME
25 - Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Ashwini PONNAPPA
37 - Pranaav Jerry CHOPRA/  REDDY N. Sikki
54 +2 Venkat Gaurav PRASAD / Juhi DEWANGAN
61 - M.R. ARJUN / MANEESHA K
79 +38 Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Tanisha CRASTO
... ... ...
207 355 M.R. ARJUN / Treesa JOLLY

Big movers in men's singles for India

Rank Change Nama
81 +2 Siril VERMA
90 +2 Chirag SEN
93 +28 Mithun MANJUNATH
100 +27 Priyanshu RAJAWAT
102 Kartikey GULSHAN KUMAR