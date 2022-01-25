With their deep runs at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India’s Malvika Bansod was among the big movers in the badminton rankings published today.

Bansod finished runner-up against PV Sindhu, and produced a superb win against young Anupama Upadhyaya in the semi-final. The 16-year-old, who is top 10 in the junior ranking, also entered top 100 in the senior circuit.

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, who won the mixed doubles title, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, women’s doubles runners-up also made big gains.

With Mithun Manjunath the only Indian in semi-finals of men’s singles, there were no changes in the category of the rankings. Manjunath himself moved up 28 places to 93.

Here’s a look at the big movers in recent BWF rankings for India:

Top women's singles India RANK Change NAME 7 - PUSARLA V. Sindhu 25 - Saina NEHWAL 56 +3 AAKARSHI KASHYAP 67 +17 Malvika BANSOD 69 -1 Ashmita CHALIHA 84 +43 Anupama UPADHYAYA

Top men's doubles pairs India RANK Change NAME 8- - Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY 40 +2 M.R. ARJUN / DHRUV KAPILA 41 -1 ATTRI Manu / REDDY B. Sumeeth 57 +17 Krishna Prasad GARAGA/ Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA

Top women's doubles pairs India RANK Change NAME 19 +1 Ashwini PONNAPPA / REDDY N. Sikki 55 +1 JAKKAMPUDI Meghana / RAM Poorvisha 59 +1 Pooja DANDU / SANJANA SANTOSH 65 - Ashwini BHAT / K.Shikha GAUTAM 69 - MANEESHA K / Rutaparna PANDA 85 +31 Treesa JOLLY / GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA

Top mixed doubles India RANK Change NAME 25 - Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Ashwini PONNAPPA 37 - Pranaav Jerry CHOPRA/ REDDY N. Sikki 54 +2 Venkat Gaurav PRASAD / Juhi DEWANGAN 61 - M.R. ARJUN / MANEESHA K 79 +38 Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Tanisha CRASTO ... ... ... 207 355 M.R. ARJUN / Treesa JOLLY