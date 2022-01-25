With their deep runs at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, India’s Malvika Bansod was among the big movers in the badminton rankings published today.
Bansod finished runner-up against PV Sindhu, and produced a superb win against young Anupama Upadhyaya in the semi-final. The 16-year-old, who is top 10 in the junior ranking, also entered top 100 in the senior circuit.
Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, who won the mixed doubles title, and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, women’s doubles runners-up also made big gains.
With Mithun Manjunath the only Indian in semi-finals of men’s singles, there were no changes in the category of the rankings. Manjunath himself moved up 28 places to 93.
Here’s a look at the big movers in recent BWF rankings for India:
Top women's singles India
|RANK
|Change
|NAME
|7
|-
|PUSARLA V. Sindhu
|25
|-
|Saina NEHWAL
|56
|+3
|AAKARSHI KASHYAP
|67
|+17
|Malvika BANSOD
|69
|-1
|Ashmita CHALIHA
|84
|+43
|Anupama UPADHYAYA
Top men's doubles pairs India
|RANK
|Change
|NAME
|8-
|-
|Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Chirag SHETTY
|40
|+2
|M.R. ARJUN / DHRUV KAPILA
|41
|-1
|ATTRI Manu / REDDY B. Sumeeth
|57
|+17
|Krishna Prasad GARAGA/ Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA
Top women's doubles pairs India
|RANK
|Change
|NAME
|19
|+1
|Ashwini PONNAPPA / REDDY N. Sikki
|55
|+1
|JAKKAMPUDI Meghana / RAM Poorvisha
|59
|+1
|Pooja DANDU / SANJANA SANTOSH
|65
|-
|Ashwini BHAT / K.Shikha GAUTAM
|69
|-
|MANEESHA K / Rutaparna PANDA
|85
|+31
|Treesa JOLLY / GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA
Top mixed doubles India
|RANK
|Change
|NAME
|25
|-
|Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY / Ashwini PONNAPPA
|37
|-
|Pranaav Jerry CHOPRA/ REDDY N. Sikki
|54
|+2
|Venkat Gaurav PRASAD / Juhi DEWANGAN
|61
|-
|M.R. ARJUN / MANEESHA K
|79
|+38
|Ishaan BHATNAGAR / Tanisha CRASTO
|207
|355
|M.R. ARJUN / Treesa JOLLY
Big movers in men's singles for India
|Rank
|Change
|Nama
|81
|+2
|Siril VERMA
|90
|+2
|Chirag SEN
|93
|+28
|Mithun MANJUNATH
|100
|+27
|Priyanshu RAJAWAT
|102
|Kartikey GULSHAN KUMAR
