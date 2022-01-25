Hyderabad FC reclaimed the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League standings with a dominating 4-0 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (21’, 44’, 74’) scored a sensational hattrick to extend his lead in the goalscoring charts. Aniket Jadhav (45+1’) also got on the scoresheet for the Nizams. The result takes them to the top of the table with 20 points, ahead of Kerala Blasters FC on goal difference.

Hyderabad FC face Odisha FC in their next fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday while SC East Bengal awaits a stern test of ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby at the PJN Stadium on Saturday.

