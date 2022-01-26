Telugu Titans made an impressive comeback to hold Haryana Steelers to a 39-39 tie in match No 77 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Haryana raced to an early lead in the first half thanks to their raider Vikash Kandola, who scored a Super 10. But it was his mistake in the final raid of the match – failing to secure a legal raid with the team having a one-point advantage – that led to the match being tied.

The Titans never gave up despite trailing in most parts of the match and will have to thank their left corner defender Sandeep Kandola for the result. He scored a High 5 (6 tackle points) while raider Ankit Beniwal secured a Super 10.

Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 14 8 5 1 46
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 13 7 4 2 43
3 Haryana Steelers  14 6 5 3 42
4 Bengal Warriors  14 7 6 1 41
5 Patna Pirates  11 7 3 1 40
6 U.P Yoddha 13 5 5 3 39
7 U Mumba 12 4 3 5 36
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 35
9 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 3 6 34
10 Puneri Paltan  13 6 7 0 32
11 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 28
12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 22
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts