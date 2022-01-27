U Mumba thrashed Bengaluru Bulls 45-34 on Republic Day in Match 78 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Abhishek Singh scored 11 raid points for Mumbai and was ably supported by Ajith Kumar with 8. But it was the defence that won them the encounter with Rahul Sethpal clinching a High 5 (7 tackle points + 1 bonus point).

The Mumbai defence, marshalled by Fazel Atrachali, ensured the Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat spent a lot of time in the dugout.

Pawan did secure his Super 10 but didn’t get enough support from his teammates to challenge U Mumba.