A blistering display with the bat by Jacob Bethell helped England advance to the semi-finals of the Super League in a six-wicket win over South Africa.

Bethell was one of the bowlers to restrict South Africa to 209 all out before hitting 88 to see England set up a clash with either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan.

Matthew Welch’s 78 helped Zimbabwe to set Scotland a tricky chase of 249 in their Plate quarter-final.

Scotland were unable to build partnerships as they slumped to 140 all out to see Zimbabwe advance to meet Ireland.

They will be joined in the semi-finals by the hosts West Indies who were too good for Papua New Guinea in a 169-run win.

The West Indies will now face the United Arab Emirates, while Papua New Guinea are set to take on Uganda in the Plate play-offs.

Bethell stars for England

South Africa endured a slow start having won the toss and chosen to bat, their first boundary came off the final ball of the fourth over, before Joshua Boyden dismissed Valentine Kitime off the next delivery.

Boyden would claim his 12th wicket of the tournament to send the other opener Ethan-John Cunningham back to the hutch and reduce South Africa to 21 for two.

Dewald Brevis and Gerhardus Maree combined to steady the South African ship, adding 55 runs to the total before Bethell dismissed Maree as he played and missed.

Brevis remained a familiar stronghold for South Africa as he brought up his fourth fifty-plus score in a row eventually falling just short of a century on 97.

His dismissal brought about a batting collapse for South Africa as three wickets fell for one run as the batters went in search of boundaries, but only found the grateful hands of fielders with Rehan Ahmed claiming figures of four for 48.

The final-wicket partnership of Matthew Boast and Asakhe Tsaka frustrated England adding 40 as South Africa ended on 209 all out.

Bethell came out all guns blazing in England’s chase, hitting the fourth fastest half-century of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup history, reaching fifty off just 20 balls, as the Young Lions went at over 10 an over.

George Thomas was a delighted onlooker at the non-striker’s end only moving into double figures in the tenth over, before smacking a six to bring up England’s hundred.

South Africa finally struck as Bethell went for one heave too many but not before he had put on 88 from 42 deliveries to place England as overwhelming favourites.

That tag was backed up by good partnerships in the top order, before William Luxton came in at five to strike 47 from 41 balls and get England into the semi-finals with a six.

Zimbabwe too good for Scotland

After seeing his opening partner Emmanuel Bawa fall for three runs, Matthew Welch added 32 runs for the second wicket alongside Panashe Taruvinga, with Taruvinga contributing just three runs before being dismissed by Jack Jarvis.

Welch then advanced passed fifty, as did Brian Bennett whose 54 off 58 balls helped Zimbabwe reach 155 in the 31st over.

Bennett was then forced to go, bowled leg before wicket by Lyle Robertson as he was replaced in the middle by another Bennett, David, who worked with Welch to move Zimbabwe closer to 200 before Welch fell for 78.

Jarvis then swung the game back in Scotland’s favour taking two wickets in two balls to reduce Zimbabwe to 221 for seven and remove the dangerous Rogan Wolhuter.

His hat-trick ball came in his next over and while he could not get the scalp of Tendekai Mataranyika he soon bowled Connor Mitchell to leave Zimbabwe reeling.

Alex Falao was the final wicket to fall as Zimbabwe ended on 248 all out, meaning Scotland would have to post their highest score of the tournament to win.

In reply, Scotland were restricted by good bowling from Zimbabwe, Charlie Tear was first to go bowled leg before wicket by Mcgini Dube before Bennett and Bawa got in on the act.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell then picked up the next three wickets as Scotland slumped to 105 for six with 26 overs remaining.

Scotland’s collapse continued as Bennet also claimed a threefer including the final wicket of Ruaridh McIntyre to bowl out Scotland for a 108-run win and to advance to the Plate League semi-finals.

West Indies too good for PNG

The home side were in blistering form as they took on Papua New Guinea in the final Plate quarter-final.

Shaqkere Parris and Matthew Nandu combined at the top of the order to add 155 runs before the first wicket fell, Parris caught behind off the bowling off Rasan Kevau.

Nandu kept scoring alongside Teddy Bishop before he had to go – playing and missing a good ball from Patrick Nou.

Captain Nandu would eventually bring up his hundred on the final ball of the 42nd over, sweeping for four to earn his first century of the tournament, the landmark coming from 112 balls.

Alongside Kevin Wickham, Nandu kept pushing the Windies’ total higher reaching 128 before a late fight back by Boio Ray.

Nandu was the first of Ray’s victims as he claimed three wickets in the penultimate over, the West Indies eventually ended with an imposing 317 for six.

Ray could not add to his heroics as he was bowled first ball by Nathan Edward and was soon joined in the dugout by Peter Karoho and captain Barnabas Maha as PNG slipped to 56 for three.

Opener Christopher Kilapat then looked to dig in but was eventually out having scored just five from 46 balls.

Not content with top scoring with the bat, Nandu then took two wickets in two balls as Papua New Guinea’s hopes of a win grew slimmer.

Aue Oru reached 27 not out to be Papua New Guinea’s top scorer but his 52-ball innings was in vain as Rasan Kevau was run out on seven to see his side fall 169 runs short of their target.

Thursday 27 January fixtures:

Super League

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

