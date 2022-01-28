Puneri Paltan’s young stars helped the side beat UP Yoddha 44-38 in Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12 (including 3 tackle points).

The victory will help Pune’s chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to their campaign. Surender Gill fetched 16 points for U.P. Yoddha but didn’t get the support he needed from his teammates.

Pune’s defence also had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading them.