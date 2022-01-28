Puneri Paltan’s young stars helped the side beat UP Yoddha 44-38 in Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12 (including 3 tackle points).

The victory will help Pune’s chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to their campaign. Surender Gill fetched 16 points for U.P. Yoddha but didn’t get the support he needed from his teammates.

Pune’s defence also had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading them.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 15 8 6 1 46
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 13 7 4 2 43
3 Haryana Steelers 14 6 5 3 42
4 U Mumba 13 5 3 5 41
5 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 41
6 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 40
7 U.P Yoddha 14 5 6 3 40
8 Puneri Paltan 13 7 7 0 37
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 35
10 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 3 6 34
11 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 28
12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 22
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts