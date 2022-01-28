Puneri Paltan’s young stars helped the side beat UP Yoddha 44-38 in Match 79 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12 (including 3 tackle points).
The victory will help Pune’s chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to their campaign. Surender Gill fetched 16 points for U.P. Yoddha but didn’t get the support he needed from his teammates.
Pune’s defence also had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading them.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|8
|6
|1
|46
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|13
|7
|4
|2
|43
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|6
|5
|3
|42
|4
|U Mumba
|13
|5
|3
|5
|41
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|6
|1
|41
|6
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|7
|U.P Yoddha
|14
|5
|6
|3
|40
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|13
|7
|7
|0
|37
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|5
|6
|2
|35
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|3
|3
|6
|34
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|3
|5
|3
|28
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
