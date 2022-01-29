Jamshedpur FC inflicted a huge blow to FC Goa’s aspirations for an increasingly unlikely semi-final berth with a 1-0 win over the Gaurs in the 2021-22 Indian Super League. The win takes Owen Coyle’s men to second place in the league table but keeps Derrick Pereira’s men stuck at ninth place with four games without a win.
The solitary goal came through Daniel Chima Chukwu (49’) who scored on his first outing for JFC after signing for them in the January transfer window.
FC Goa will next face an ambitious Odisha FC at the Athletic Stadium on Tuesday while Jamshedpur FC awaits the challenge of an in-form Bengaluru FC on Saturday at the same venue.
|Pos
|Club
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Hyderabad FC
|13
|6
|5
|2
|15
|23
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|7
|22
|3
|Kerala Blasters FC
|11
|5
|5
|1
|8
|20
|4
|Mumbai FC
|12
|5
|3
|4
|2
|18
|5
|Chennaiyin FC
|13
|5
|3
|5
|-5
|18
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|13
|4
|5
|4
|4
|17
|7
|Odisha FC
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-5
|17
|8
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|10
|4
|4
|2
|2
|16
|9
|FC Goa
|14
|3
|5
|6
|-6
|14
|10
|NorthEast United FC
|14
|2
|4
|8
|-10
|10
|11
|SC East Bengal
|13
|1
|6
|6
|-12
|9
