Patna Pirates outplayed Tamil Thalaivas 52-24 in Match 80 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

It was a complete team performance from the Pirates with all three raiders contributing. The 28-point margin in the victory will also help them consolidate their position in the race for playoff spots.

Three Patna defenders - Mohammadreza Shadloui (6 tackle points), Neeraj Kumar (6 tackle points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) – picked up High 5s in a total shut down from the men in green. Coach Ram Mehar Singh’s men had 21 tackle points on the night – Patna’s best in PKL history – as they gave Tamil Thalaivas no chance to stage a fightback.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points 1 Bengaluru Bulls 15 8 6 1 46 2 Patna Pirates 12 8 3 1 45 3 Dabang Delhi K.C. 13 7 4 2 43 4 Haryana Steelers 14 6 5 3 42 5 U Mumba 13 5 3 5 41 6 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 41 7 U.P Yoddha 14 5 6 3 40 8 Puneri Paltan 13 7 7 0 37 9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 35 10 Tamil Thalaivas 13 3 4 6 34 11 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 28 12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 22 Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts

The organisers also published the schedule for the upcoming phase of the league on Saturday.