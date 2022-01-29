Patna Pirates outplayed Tamil Thalaivas 52-24 in Match 80 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
It was a complete team performance from the Pirates with all three raiders contributing. The 28-point margin in the victory will also help them consolidate their position in the race for playoff spots.
Three Patna defenders - Mohammadreza Shadloui (6 tackle points), Neeraj Kumar (6 tackle points) and Sunil (5 tackle points) – picked up High 5s in a total shut down from the men in green. Coach Ram Mehar Singh’s men had 21 tackle points on the night – Patna’s best in PKL history – as they gave Tamil Thalaivas no chance to stage a fightback.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|8
|6
|1
|46
|2
|Patna Pirates
|12
|8
|3
|1
|45
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|13
|7
|4
|2
|43
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|6
|5
|3
|42
|5
|U Mumba
|13
|5
|3
|5
|41
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|6
|1
|41
|7
|U.P Yoddha
|14
|5
|6
|3
|40
|8
|Puneri Paltan
|13
|7
|7
|0
|37
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|5
|6
|2
|35
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|13
|3
|4
|6
|34
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|3
|5
|3
|28
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
The organisers also published the schedule for the upcoming phase of the league on Saturday.
