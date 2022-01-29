U19 World Cup quarterfinal, India vs Bangladesh live updates: Yash Dhull returns, opts to bowl
Live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinal between India and Bangladesh at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Live updates
All set! We will see Hangargekar, one of the most impressive players in this Indian team, first up. He has been troubling batters with his sheer pace and awkward rise. Bangladesh meanwhile, have struggled batting first against the best side they faced in this tournament. England bowled them out for 97. Dhull said there was some moisture on the wicket he was hoping to exploit.
Team News
Bangladesh XI: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim, Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan (C), Ripon Mondol
India XI: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
TOSS: It’s a repeat of the 2020 edition’s final. India U19 side take on Bangladesh U19 side, champions from then, in today’s quarterfinal. Yash Dhull is back to lead the side, he wins the toss... India will bowl first.
A squad update for India: ICC has approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for Vasu Vats in the India squad. Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
Also, Nishant Sindhu (who led in Yash Dhull’s absence) will be unavailable for this one due to testing positive for Covid-19 but the captain and vice captain of the original squad are back: Yash Dhull and SK Rasheed.
5.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinal between India and Bangladesh at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The winner of today’s match will play Australia, who beat Pakistan, in the semifinals.
