In a four-day Test match where rain played a part for a significant part, it was remarkable that with a few minutes left in it all four results were possible.
In the end, Australia and England played out a stunning Test draw at Manuka Oval, aided by Meg Lanning’s sporting declaration and Heather Knight and Co going after an improbable win.
Finally, when an England win seemed most likely, a remarkable fightback with the ball by the hosts in the dying overs meant Australia had the best chance to clinch the Ashes.
No winner, no loser, but a match for the ages.
Lanning and Australia tempted England, declaring at 7-216 to set them a record target of 257 from 48 overs to win the one-off Test. But needing 5.35 an over, England went after the target, and with Knight and Nat Sciver in great form, looked on track to pull off the greatest chase in the history of the game.
Read the full match report here.
When the legendary Lisa Sthalekar says this is the greatest Test match that she was lucky enough to be involved in, it tells you a little about it.
Here are some reactions to the epic draw:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.