Second seed Daniil Medvedev again polarised the packed Rod Laver Arena, which was firmly behind Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men’s singles final, with some sections booing him after he complained about the ball kids.

Medvedev was also unhappy about shouts from spectators as he was about to serve.

“It’s disappointing and it’s disrespectful,” he said, while bemoaning that fans often don’t get behind him when he plays one of the sports’ legends like Nadal.

“When I also started to get just a little bit higher like top 20 top 30 you know start to play Novak Roger Rafa, we made some tough matches, I haven’t beat them yet and there was a lot of talks I remember I don’t think there is that much right now but I remember there were a lot of talks like ‘young generation should do better’ or like people saying ‘we really want young generation to go for it to to be better to be stronger’ and I was like pumped up I was like ‘yeah let’s try you know to to give them hard time’ and everything,” said Medvedev.

“Well I guess these people were lying because yeah every time I stepped on the court in these big matches I really didn’t see much people who wanted me to win. It’s a cumulative thing but tonight was uh like, how you call it, like the top of the mountain.”

(With inputs from AFP)