Australian Open Watch: You don’t know how much I fought to be here, says history-maker Nadal after winning final The Spaniard bounced back from two sets down to record an epic comeback in the five-set thriller against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy following his victory in the Australian Open final | AFP Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rafael Nadal Australian Open Tennis Aus Open Daniil Medvedev Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio