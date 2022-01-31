Arjun Deshwal was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Patna Pirates 51-30 in match No 82 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Patna went into the match as favourites, but the Panthers showed why the sport of kabaddi is a great leveller with a commanding win. Their star raider Arjun Deshwal scored 17 points and was ably backed up by Deepak Hooda with 8 points.
Defenders Sandeep Dhull and Vishal also picked up High 5s in a bullish win that exposed the chinks in Patna’s armour. The three-time champions had a poor day in defence with their cover defenders Sajin C and Neeraj Kumar picking up no points in the entire match.
In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Bengaluru Bulls 42-24 in a one-sided contest. This match turned out to be one-sided too as Tamil Thalaivas dominated the mat to win the prestigious Southern Derby.
Ajinkya Pawar scored a Super 10 for the Tamil team and was supported well by his raiding partner Manjeet with 8 points.
Their defenders had a great night too with Sagar picking up a High 5 to ensure Bulls’ captain Pawan Sehrawat ended the match without a Super 10.
Updated points table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|14
|8
|4
|2
|48
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|8
|7
|1
|46
|3
|Patna Pirates
|13
|8
|4
|1
|45
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|6
|5
|3
|42
|5
|U Mumba
|13
|5
|3
|5
|41
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|6
|1
|41
|7
|U.P Yoddha
|14
|5
|6
|3
|40
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|4
|4
|6
|39
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|7
|7
|6
|37
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|12
|3
|6
|3
|28
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
