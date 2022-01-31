Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China live updates: Navneet, Neha give India 2-0 lead
Updates from the first match of the double-header between India and China and FIH Pro League.
Live updates
Q2, India 2-0 China: Brilliant pressing from India! And Lalremisami does so well to earn a PC with a clever piece of stickwork. The drag flick from Gurjit is powerful but it is wide. Good spell for India this, six mins to go.
Q2, India 2-0 China: Two green cards for India in this phase of play. Sharmila and before that Salima. But they hold firm for this phase.
Q2, India 2-0 China: Bit cagey now... neither team able to build any sustained pressure of possession. Too many stray balls, stray dribbles at the moment.
Q2, India 2-0 China: China pressing very high at the start of the quarter. They need a response quickly.
End of Q1: Great start this for India... two field goals in the first quarter. And well deserved lead too. Neha with the second, another move down the left wing.
Q1, India 2-0 China, GOAL! Another move down the left by India. Neha gets the final touch. This is a slight change to how they pressed China down the right in the early stages of the recent match. Good switch up.
Q1, India 1-0 China: Save-ita is here! Called up nice and early to make a save from China’s PC... gets down to her right quickly and on time. The ball goes over the post and India regather.
Q1, India 1-0 China: A PC for China now as they look to strike back immediately.
Q1, India 1-0 China: GOAL INDIA! The pressure pays off. Another move down the left as Dee gets a good ball in from deep and after a scrap, the ball finds the back of the net. Quite tough to figure out who got the final shot in but it might be Navneet Kaur. Sharmila did well there in the build-up.
Q1, India 0-0 China: India looking to press high, but China have the first real chance. India counter and the goalkeeper is on the floor too early but India cannot find the back of the net. Another move down the left and another good chance, Monika misses the chance to have a go at goal. Solid start by India. The commentators have just confirmed there are no referrals (we had them in the medal matches for Asia Cup at this venue).
Q1, India 0-0 China: PUSHBACK! Quick turnaround from the Asia Cup, India will want to start fast here.
There might be a change in the lineup since Hockey India released the lineup. Savita Punia is not in the middle, Deep Grace Ekka is leading it seems. Remains to be seen if it is just goalkeeper rotation? Oh, it’s a co-captaincy thing. Both are around.
Time for the national anthems in Muscat.
Ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League debut, India captain Savita Punia happy with how team is shaping up
Speaking on the challenge in store, India head coach Janneke Schopman said that they are excited to start their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-’22 campaign against a strong China team.
“We are excited to start our Pro League campaign and look to build on our performance in the Asia Cup by hopefully creating and converting our opportunities as well as having a clinical defense,” Schopman said.
“China has shown to be a good team here in the Asia Cup. While they did not finish in the top three, their game stats show that they were even to all top three teams,” she added.
Savita Punia, who will continue to lead the team as captain in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against China, said that they would look to build upon their recent performances at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.
“We not only managed to qualify for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022 but also earned a podium finish. We are happy with how the team is shaping up and are looking forward to building upon the same in the upcoming matches,” Savita said.
04.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Hockey Pro League where Indian women make their tournament debut against China in Muscat today.
As well as the usual suspects, the renowned global international league will feature four new teams that, for one season only, will be determined to make a big splash in the third edition of the competition. The women’s teams of India and Spain will both take to the field in the next two weeks, while the men of South Africa and France – who were confirmed as participants earlier this week – will step onto the turf later in February.
In the women’s competition, the Netherlands can expect strong challenges from Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Argentina as well as England, Germany, China, Belgium, USA, India and Spain.
Fascinatingly, the action begins in Muscat, Oman, where China and India women will take to the field both on 31 January and 1st February following the conclusion of the Women’s Asia Cup, where India defeated China last week to clinch bronze medal.
(With FIH inputs)
Screenshots in the blog courtesy FIH / Disney+Hotstar