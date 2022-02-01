Bartholomew Ogbeche put himself top of the Indian Super League’s all-time scorers’ list with a poacher’s brace on either side of halftime that ensured Hyderabad FC remain top of the tree with a 5-0 win over NorthEast United in Goa on Monday.

Ogbeche scored in the 3rd and 60th minute to take his tally to 14 goals this season and overall number to 49, one more than Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas who have scored 48 goals in history of the league. Obgeche achieved the feat in just three and half years in India’s premier club competition.

Besides Ogbeche, Akash Mishra (45th), Nikhil Poojary (84th) and Edu Garcia (88th) also found the back of the net as Manolo Marquez’s men ran riot at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda to stretch the lead at the top to four points and also do the double on the Highlanders. They have 26 points from 14 games. NorthEast United’s tumultuous season continued unabated as they remained on 10 points from 15 matches.

