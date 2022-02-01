Raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar helped Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26 in match 84 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Monday. Gujarat dominated right from the first whistle and gave Haryana’s defence no chance to stamp their authority.

Ajay Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points) while Pardeep Kumar fetched 10 points, including 1 for a tackle as Gujarat halted their losing streak against an in-form Steelers side. Their defenders had a solid game too, with the seasoned corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak impressing.

Dabang Delhi K.C. showed great composure to clinch a 36-30 comeback win against U Mumba in the second match of the day. The scores were level with 5 minutes remaining, but substitute Neeraj Narwal’s raids helped the Delhi team clinch an all out in the final minute and eventually win the encounter.

Their all-rounder Vijay scored 12 points (including 1 for a tackle) and was ably supported by defender Manjeet Chhillar with 4 points. U Mumba lacked the lethal edge on the night to lose against arch-rivals Delhi for the second time in Season 8.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 15 9 4 2 53
2 Bengaluru Bulls 16 8 7 1 46
3 Patna Pirates 13 8 4 1 45
4 Haryana Steelers 15 6 6 3 43
5 U Mumba 14 5 4 5 42
6 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 41
7 U.P Yoddha 14 5 6 3 40
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 6 6 2 40
9 Tamil Thalaivas 14 4 4 6 39
10 Puneri Paltan 14 7 7 6 37
11 Gujarat Giants 13 4 6 3 33
12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 22
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts