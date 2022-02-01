Raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar helped Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26 in match 84 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Monday. Gujarat dominated right from the first whistle and gave Haryana’s defence no chance to stamp their authority.
Ajay Kumar scored a Super 10 (11 points) while Pardeep Kumar fetched 10 points, including 1 for a tackle as Gujarat halted their losing streak against an in-form Steelers side. Their defenders had a solid game too, with the seasoned corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak impressing.
Dabang Delhi K.C. showed great composure to clinch a 36-30 comeback win against U Mumba in the second match of the day. The scores were level with 5 minutes remaining, but substitute Neeraj Narwal’s raids helped the Delhi team clinch an all out in the final minute and eventually win the encounter.
Their all-rounder Vijay scored 12 points (including 1 for a tackle) and was ably supported by defender Manjeet Chhillar with 4 points. U Mumba lacked the lethal edge on the night to lose against arch-rivals Delhi for the second time in Season 8.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|9
|4
|2
|53
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|8
|7
|1
|46
|3
|Patna Pirates
|13
|8
|4
|1
|45
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|6
|6
|3
|43
|5
|U Mumba
|14
|5
|4
|5
|42
|6
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|6
|1
|41
|7
|U.P Yoddha
|14
|5
|6
|3
|40
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|4
|4
|6
|39
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|7
|7
|6
|37
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|4
|6
|3
|33
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
