Gujarat Giants made it two wins in two days by beating defending champions Bengal Warriors 34-25 in the first match of Day 3 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Giants’ raiders made it a night to remember by inviting errors from the Warriors defence and playing to the team’s strategy.

Ajay Kumar picked 9 points and was supported by Pardeep Kumar with 7. Bengal’s loss will affect their confidence as they try to secure a playoff berth. Captain Maninder Singh scored 9 points but had a difficult time on the mat against a well-drilled Gujarat unit marshalled by Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

A collective effort from Bengaluru Bulls helped them beat UP Yoddha 31-26 in the second match of the day. Pawan Sehrawat scored 9 raid points for the Bulls, but it was their defence that made a difference with left corner Aman picking up a High 5 (7 tackle points).

Bengaluru went into the match with just 1 win in 6 matches, but their defence was certainly tuned in for the U.P. challenge. They ensured Yoddha’s Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill had a poor outing. Yoddha can only blame their raiders for the results as their defence matched the Bulls throughout the encounter. Nitesh Kumar picked up a High 5 while Ashu Singh and Sumit picked 4 points each for U.P.