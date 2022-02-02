U19 World Cup semifinal, India vs Australia live: Angkrish, Harnoor off to a steady start
Updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League semifinal between India and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Preview: India brace for stern test against Australia in Super League semis
Live updates
IND 14/0 after 6 overs: Another good over from Nisbet, just a wide from it. He’s found a nice length – just short of good length – and is sticking to it without giving the batters any width.
IND 13/0 after 5 overs: Angkrish perhaps missing out on a couple of scoring opportunities. Whitney over-pitched twice but the right-hander couldn’t find the gap.
IND 10/0 after 4 overs: Good over from Nisbet, just a single from it. The right-arm pacer not over-pitching in order to exploit the slow bounce.
IND 9/0 after 3 overs: Shot! Whitney got one to nip away and beat Harnoor’s outside edge earlier in the over but the left-hander responds with a classy flick past square-leg for four. The first boundary of the match.
IND 5/0 after 2 overs: Nisbet overpitches outside off and Angkrish plays a stylish drive through the vacant cover region for two. This has been a low-scoring ground and the bounce seems to be a bit spongy again.
IND 2/0 after 1 over: Steady start by Whitney, a wide down leg and a single to fine-leg in his first over. Angkrish leaving the ball well outside off.
6.29 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play. India openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh are out in the middle. Right-arm pacer Tom Whitney has the new ball in hand for Australia. Here we go!
6.19 pm: India have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup four times, Australia have won it thrice. They’re the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament. This promises to be a fascinating contest. We’re minutes away from live action!
Playing XIs
Australia: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.
India: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.
TOSS: Yash Dhull has won the toss and India will bat first.
5.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League semifinal between India and Australia at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The winner of this match will play England in the final.