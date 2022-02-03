SC East Bengal denied Chennaiyin FC a chance to rise to third with a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The red and golds scored in injury time to deny three points to Bozidar Bandovic’s men, who rise to sixth, one point behind the fourth-placed team in the table.

The Marina Machans raced into a two-goal lead through goals from Hira Mondal (2’ OG) and Ninthoi (15’) in the early stages of the match. Darren Sidoel (61’) pulled one back with a well-hit free-kick and the equaliser finally came through Lalrinliana Hnamte (90+1’) which ended the game in a draw.

CFC went into the lead in the second minute of the match after Suhail Pasha’s header took a deflection from Hira Mondal and went inside the net for an own goal. The left-back’s night became worse at the stroke of the 15th-minute after his individual error led to the second goal. Ninthoinganba Meetel made the interception on the right flank, made room for himself and smashed the ball in the top-left corner to extend the lead to two.

At the half-hour mark, Antonio Perosevic had a chance to reduce the deficit after beating his marker but the forward sent his shot wide. A minute before the halftime whistle, Marcelo Ribeiro’s diving header went off-target from close range. The Red & Gold Brigade pushed with more intensity in order to score in the first half but the CFC defence gave them no real room.

