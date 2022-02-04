Deepak Hooda was the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Dabang Delhi K.C. 36-30 in the first match of Day 5 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The star raider clinched a Super 10 (12 points) and was supported well by his team’s defence. The win made it two in two attempts for the Season 1 champions who will slowly feel confident about clinching a playoff spot.

Dabang Delhi’s disorganised defence was the main reason for their downfall. Experienced stars Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar and Joginder Narwal had very little effect on the match. They got just 7 tackle points in the entire match (which included two Super Tackles). All-rounder Sandeep Narwal also had a poor outing, making errors in the defence and not involving in the raids. Vijay was the sole performer with 16 points.

Right corner Sagar clinched 9 tackle points as he helped Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans 43-25 in the second match of Day 5.

Sagar needed very little help from his teammates as he single-handedly kept the Titans raiders quiet in the Southern Derby. Sahil Gulia in the left corner picked up 4 points while raiders Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) and Manjeet (9 points) excelled in the one-sided victory.

Telugu Titans were once again without sufficient quality across the mat. The absence of Siddharth Desai and Rajnish cost them dearly as they remained with just one win in the season. Thalaivas’ win – their second in as many matches – will give them much-needed confidence in their pursuit of a playoff spot.