Captain Vikash Kandola helped Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 46-29 on Day 6 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.

The first match of the Triple Panga night proved to be a one-sided affair with the Steelers inflicting three ALL OUTs on Bengal.

Vikash Kandola scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was supported well in the attack by Vinay (8 points) and Ashish (6 points).

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC played out a highly-entertaining 36-36 tie in the second match of the day.

Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 had catapulted the Bulls to a 10-point lead but Delhi showed grit by fighting their way back. Their young raider Naveen Kumar scored a Super 10 (13 points) while defenders Sandeep Narwal and Joginder Narwal scored 4 points each.

In the third and final match on Friday, Patna Pirates notched up a 43-23 win over Gujarat Giants. Guman Singh had an impressive game for Gujarat but Mohammadreza Shadloui’s efforts in defence for Patna proved to be more vital.

Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points  
1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 17 9 5 3 57  
2 Patna Pirates 15 10 4 1 55  
3 Bengaluru Bulls 18 9 7 2 54  
4 Haryana Steelers 16 7 6 3 48  
5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 7 6 2 45  
6 Tamil Thalaivas 15 5 4 6 44  
7 U Mumba 15 5 5 5 43  
8 U.P Yoddha 16 5 8 3 42  
9 Puneri Paltan 15 8 7 0 42  
10 Bengal Warriors 16 7 8 1 41  
11 Gujarat Giants 15 5 7 3 38  
12 Telugu Titans 15 1 11 3 22
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts