Captain Vikash Kandola helped Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 46-29 on Day 6 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.

The first match of the Triple Panga night proved to be a one-sided affair with the Steelers inflicting three ALL OUTs on Bengal.

Vikash Kandola scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was supported well in the attack by Vinay (8 points) and Ashish (6 points).

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC played out a highly-entertaining 36-36 tie in the second match of the day.

Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 had catapulted the Bulls to a 10-point lead but Delhi showed grit by fighting their way back. Their young raider Naveen Kumar scored a Super 10 (13 points) while defenders Sandeep Narwal and Joginder Narwal scored 4 points each.

In the third and final match on Friday, Patna Pirates notched up a 43-23 win over Gujarat Giants. Guman Singh had an impressive game for Gujarat but Mohammadreza Shadloui’s efforts in defence for Patna proved to be more vital.