Under 19 World Cup final, India vs England live: Raj Bawa gets the big wicket of George Thomas
Updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup Final between India and England in Antigua.
Live updates
WICKET! Over 12.5: William Luxton 4(8) ct Dinesh Bana b Rajangad Bawa India are on a roll! Raj Bawa has his second in quick time. Luxton goes for a cut shot, but it was too close to him, keeper Bana makes no mistake. England U19 47/4
England 44/3 after 12 overs: No let up of pressure from India, keeping things tight.
Yash Dhull said before the match: “...they don’t let go of the attacking mode even if they lose 2-3 wickets. So we’ll try to stick to our plans and bowl as many dot balls as possible.” Executed to perfection for that Thomas wicket.
WICKET! Over 10.1: George Thomas 27(30) ct Yash Dhull b Rajangad Bawa The dropped catch doesn’t prove too costly. Raj Bawa gets his man soon after... the dangerous George Thomas is gone! Dot balls built up the pressure, mishit big shot came, Dhull takes the catch. England U19 37/3
England 37/3 after 10 overs: Another tight over by Nishant... pressure building on England.
Dot balls... just like Dhull had wanted.
England 36/2 after 9 overs: A maiden over from Raj Bawa to Rew. Solid lines and lengths from over the wicket, operating on that annoying channel with a good angle.
England 36/2 after 8 overs: Spin introduced nice and early, with Nishant Sindhu coming on to bowl his left-arm finger spin. Starts with a full ball to Rew which is put away for four.
England 31/2 after 7 overs: DROPPED! Oh, that could be very costly for India. George Thomas has looked in fantastic touch but he edges one off Raj Bawa and Kaushal Tambe puts down a rather simple chance at slip. Thomas has been getting his fair share of chances in the last couple of chances, he made Afghanistan pay with a half century.
Raj Bawa, first-change. Has been bowling a few expensive overs here and there especially at the start of the spells but picks up wickets too.
England 30/2 after 6 overs: Dhull said yesterday that he is aware of England’s attacking nature even if they lose a wicket or two... will be interesting to see both sides’ reactions to this start. England have lost two major batters.... and Thomas continues to play positively. Two boundaries in the Ravi over, one a bowler error to stray on the leg side. The next a superb cover drive.
England 21/2 after 5 overs: Thomas still looking to take on Hangargekar but this time the pull shot is not well time and there is a fielder in the deep too... falls short.
WICKET! Over 3.3: Tom Prest 0(4) b Ravi Kumar What a start for the left-arm pacer and India. He has removed England’s top scorer Tom Preset for a duck... short ball, but not short enough to pull, dragged on. England U19 18/2
England 18/1 after 3 overs: Well, that’s how you respond. Yash Dhull mentioned yesterday how he knew England will not stop attacking even if they lose a wicket or two and Thomas shows just why. Two fours and a brilliant pull for six over square leg! Hangargekar not troubling England yet with his pace.
England 4/1 after 2 overs: A terrific delivery that moved away after angling from Ravi Kumar. LHB to LHB, that’s as tough as it gets. Maybe, just maybe, could have missed the offstump though if there was DRS.
WICKET! Over 1.5: Jacob Bethell 2 (5) lbw Ravi Kumar: The left-arm has been fantastic in the knockouts. Big difference maker with the new ball. Superb delivery to remove the dangerous Jacob Bethell. England U19 4/1
England 2/0 after 1 over: A bit too wide in general from Hangargekar there. The radar needs to shift a bit closer to the stumps. Thomas gets going with a drive down the ground.
Thomas and Bethell, the two batters who have taken turns to star in the previous two knockout matches, in the middle. If Bethell gets going, India will have their task cut out. Hangargekar to start. Here we go. Strong breeze across the stadium, clouds around too.
Here we go then. One side with great pedigree in this tournament and one side back in the big time after a long time. Curious thing though, the U19 World Cup. India are in their 4th straight final. England are featuring for the first time in 24 years. But for the 22 players today, past has little bearing on today’s match. Hopefully makes for a great game of cricket.
Time for the national anthems, India followed by England.
Since India’s first final appearance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2000 to now, cricket has come a long way. But one of the things that has remained consistent in all these years is India’s ability to showcase the well-oiled machine that their cricket system has the potential to be. The men’s Under 19 World Cup of the past has exposed unearthed talent to challenges that give them a taste of what awaits and in the process, created a few superstars who graduated into becoming some of the most talked about names in international cricket.
When the batch of 2022 step on to the field in Antigua for what will be India’s fourth consecutive final at the ICC U19 World Cup, not only do they have a rich history to draw inspiration from, they also have just the right template to ensure that they are able to pull off something special in match situations they may never have encountered before.
Yash Dhull would be hoping to join the list of the four title-winning India U-19 World Cup captains – Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw.
Here is a look at all of India’s past appearances in ICC Under-19 finals so far:
By Samreen Razzaqui: U19 World Cup: Kaif’s team in 2000, Kohli’s in 2008 and more – brief history of India’s past finals
6.18 pm: For India, meanwhile, it will be a new venue after their impressive wins over defending champions Bangladesh in the quarters and then Australia last time out.
In the semi-final, skipper Yash Dhull hit a century, and he is hoping for more of the same as India try to contain England’s big hitters, with long-time India skipper Virat Kohli having offered some words of support to the players.
He said: “It will be a good challenge against England. They play attacking cricket and look to dominate the opposition. Our approach against them will be to bowl as many dot balls as possible.
“The team morale is high. We are excited to play the final. It’s the final but it is still just a game. So, we will play with the positive mindset, stick to the basics and we will look to execute our plans.
“He (Virat Kohli) gave us his best wishes as the team is doing well. So, his words will give us confidence. When a senior player speaks with the team, the team morale gets a boost. He spoke to us about some basic things such as how to play normal cricket, how to stick to our game plan etc. It was good to interact with him.”
(via ICC)
6.15 pm: England skipper Tom Prest is only too aware of that history and how much his side have already achieved, and with the likes of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan having been in touch to offer their support, he is hoping to imitate the squad of 1998.
He said: “It’s the first time in 24 years that England have been in this final. I don’t know if we can believe it at the moment, we’re going to be playing in a World Cup final. It’s something you dream of growing up, so we’re all really excited and can’t wait to play.
“This morning we had messages from quite a few of the England senior team, saying that they had been following it and been really impressed with us. So it’s nice to know we have so much support from back home.
“They were saying that how impressed they have been with us and proud of what we have done getting to our first Under-19 Men’s Final in 24 years. It’s amazing to know they have been watching and following.
“We’ve tried to play that attacking brand of cricket that Eoin Morgan instilled in his squad. Whether that is with the bat, ball or field, we always try to take the positive option. That was one of the messages they were saying in their video they sent this morning – to not back down from the big occasion in the final and still play with that positive intent.”
England should be familiar with the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, having seen off both South Africa and Afghanistan there in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively.
(Via ICC)
TEAM NEWS:
England XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
India XI: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Nishant Sindhu, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
TOSS: England win the toss and opt to bat first. “Chasing in a final is always hard,” says Tom Prest. Banking on scoreboard pressure. Yash Dhull says he would have batted first as well. Both teams unchanged from the semifinals.
05.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final, featuring India and England.
England and India enter the final of the tournament both unbeaten and knowing that the best way to come out on top will be to keep playing attacking cricket.
For India, a record fifth title is the objective in their fourth successive final, while England have enjoyed their best ICC U19 Men’s CWC in 24 years since their one victory.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar