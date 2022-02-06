U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8’s Rivalry Week.

Thalaivas fought valiantly after a dismal first half to make it a close affair in the final minutes. But Mumbai’s captain Fazel Atrachali marshalled his defence well to ensure they walked away with all 5 points in the race for a Playoff spot.

Abhishek Singh scored 10 points for Mumbai while defenders Rinku, Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal had 3 points each. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had 7 points each.

Big win for Yoddha’s

Raider Surender Gill helped UP Yoddha beat Telugu Titans 39-35 on Day 7.

The Telugu Titans had a 4-point lead going into the final five minutes of the match, but Surender Gill’s clever raids helped Yoddha stage a remarkable comeback. The raider scored a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by his partner Shrikant Jadhav (9 points).

The win helped UP halt their 4-match losing streak and remain in contention for a playoff spot. Telugu Titans will only have themselves to blame for the loss after their raider Rajnish had put them in a position of advantage with a Super 10 (13 points).

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi 17 9 5 3 57
2 Patna Pirates 15 10 4 1 55
3 Bengaluru Bulls 18 9 7 2 54
5 Haryana Steelers 17 8 6 3 53
4 U Mumba 16 6 5 5 48
6 UP Yoddha 17 6 8 3 47
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 16 7 7 2 46
7 Tamil Thalaivas 16 5 5 6 45
9 Puneri Paltan 15 8 7 0 42
10 Bengal Warriors 16 7 8 1 41
11 Gujarat Giants 15 5 7 3 38
12 Telugu Titans 16 1 12 3 23
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts