Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 as India beat the West Indies by six wickets at home in their 1,000th One-Day International on Sunday.

Chasing 177 in the first of three matches, India romped ahead with an 84-run opening stand between Rohit and Ishan Kishan (28) for their win in 28 overs at Ahmedabad.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar earlier shared seven wickets between them to bowl out the West Indies for 176 in 43.5 overs.

The second match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

More to follow...