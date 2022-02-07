Mumbai City FC left it late to beat Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in the Indian Super League on Sunday as they ended their winless run and reignite their semi-final hopes. A late goal by Vikram Singh (85’) sealed a deserved victory for the Islanders who dominated the match from start to finish.

The match started off in fiery fashion. Igor Angulo had an opportunity to score the first goal of the game but underhit his shot and it was easily saved by Debjit Majumder. MCFC continued to create chances to score, but failed to convert any of them. Lallianzuala Chhangte showed some great trickery with his feet to beat his marker and he took the shot but it was saved by Majumder.

Majumder then brilliantly punched away a free-kick by Chhangte as he defied the Islanders again.

The first half was completely dominated by Mumbai City FC as they restricted Chennaiyin FC’s attack but couldn’t make the breakthrough. The second half began just like the first, with MCFC creating most of the chances but, just like the first half, they failed to convert them.

Play