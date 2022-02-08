Odisha FC fended off a strong challenge from SC East Bengal to record a 2-1 win in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The result keeps the outfit in the hunt for the top-four places by elevating them to sixth place.

Jonathas (23’) gave the Kalinga Warriors an early lead that lasted until Antonio Perosevic (64’) scored the equaliser in the second half. Javier Hernandez (75’) regained the lead for OFC with a precise finish which proved to be the winner in the end.

In the early stages of the match, Odisha FC piled a lot of pressure and was finally rewarded with an early goal from Jonathas. The cross for the goal was provided by Javier Hernandez who made room on the right flank and served the ball on a platter for the striker who tapped in from close range.

Looking for the equaliser, Hira Mondal took a shot just before halftime but his left-footed strike was wayward. The first half ended with the Kalinga Warriors retaining their one-goal advantage. The restart saw more sluggish gameplay as neither side was able to find inspiration in the final third.

