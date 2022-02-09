Ashish was the star for Haryana Steelers as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-29 in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. All-rounder Ashish had a night to remember, picking up 16 points (including 3 tackle points) and helping his Steelers team overcome a tough Thalaivas unit to jump to second on the points table.

Ashish was supported well by his captain Vikash Kandola with 8 points. Coach Rakesh Kumar didn’t even have to use the likes of Meetu and Rohit Gulia from the bench as his Haryana team once again showed why they are rated amongst the best.

Raiders Sachin and Guman Singh helped table-toppers Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 47-36 in the second match of the day. Sachin (16 points) and Guman Singh (11 points) were in top form for the three-time champions as they consolidated their position on top of the points table with a comfortable victory.

U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh (13 points) and Ajith Kumar (11 points) got their Super 10s but the team, especially captain Fazel Atrachali, struggled to provide the support from the defence.