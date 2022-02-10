FC Goa kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a five-star performance against Chennaiyin FC whose aspirations of a top-four spot were dealt a heavy blow, as they were humbled 5-0 in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Jorge Ortiz (20th, 41st, 53rd) scored a hat-trick, his first of the season, after Makan Chothe (6th) opened the scoring for the Gaurs. Narayan Das’ own goal in the 45th minute contributed to Goa’s heavy win, and summed up the Chennai-team’s night.

Goa snapped a five-game winless run to return to form in the best possible way, moving to 18 points from 16 matches and doing their goal difference a world of good. They remain in ninth spot. For Chennaiyin, it was their second consecutive loss, meaning the former champions remained on 19 points from 16 matches and placed eighth in the points table.

The last time FC Goa won a match this season, coincidentally, was when they beat Chennaiyin 1-0 on January 8.

Play