Raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill helped U.P Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-39 in Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Both raiders secured Super 10s in a high-scoring game that was only decided in the final minute.

The result will help Yoddha increase their chances of making it to the Playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas matched U.P. blow for blow throughout the match but their lack of ALL OUTs eventually affected the outcome of the game. Manjeet scored a Super 10 (13 points) for the Tamil team.

Defender Girish Ernak was the star for Gujarat Giants as they defeated Telugu Titans 34-32 in the second match of the day. The left-corner defender scored a High 5 and was instrumental in giving the Giants a narrow lead in the final minutes of the match.

The Titans once again struggled in the final 5 minutes of the match and squandered a 3-point lead. The win will help Gujarat remain with a chance of making it to the Playoffs. Titans’ Rajnish scored a Super 10 but had to be carried off the mat after suffering an injury early in the second half.