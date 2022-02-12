New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI live updates: Can Mithali Raj & Co begin World Cup prep on right note?
Updates from India vs New Zealand first ODI in Queenstown.
Live updates
TEAM NEWS via BCCI:
India XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, S Meghana (ODI debut), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (vice-captain), Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
STAT: Since the India vs South Africa ODI series in 2021, that’s only the third toss that Mithali Raj won across India, England, Australia and now New Zealand. No wonder she has that smile in the photo!
TOSS NEWS: INDIA won the toss and elected to field (Via BCCI)
03.00 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs India, the first of five ODIs. Can Mithali Raj & Co begin World Cup prep on right note?
With mandated quarantine set to keep star batter Smriti Mandhana out, the Indian cricket team will look to sort some combination issues when it starts the five-ODI series against New Zealand.
The tour of New Zealand started with a reversal after the visitors went down by 18 runs in the one-off T20I and ODI skipper Mithali Raj will be keen to provide the team a winning start in their 50-over campaign, which is crucial ahead of the ICC World Cup next month.
Squads (via PTI):
India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite (vice-captain), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Match starts at 3:30 AM (IST) and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in India.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Amazon Prime