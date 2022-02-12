IPL 2022 Auction, Live: Focus On Iyer, Kishan, Shardul; MI, CSK, KKR, DC look to play it smart
All the live updates of the IPL Mega Auction ahead of the IPL 2022 season.
Live updates
The money equation
|Franchisee
|Salary cap remaining (Rs cr)
|Player slots
|Overseas player slots
|Chennai Super Kings
|48
|21
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|47.5
|21
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|48
|21
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|59
|22
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|48
|21
|7
|Punjab Kings
|72
|23
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|62
|22
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|57
|22
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|68
|22
|7
|Team Ahmedabad
|52
|22
|7
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL Mega Auction ahead of the IPL 2022 season. It is a chance for a reset for some of the teams that have struggled to get going in the recent past but also a chance for the more consistent teams to make sure they retain the right mix. 10 uncapped players have been added to the list which makes it 600 players registered for the auction and Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut against West Indies in the ODI series, has reportedly upgraded his base price to 75 lakhs. It promises to be a pretty mad day.