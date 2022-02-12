One of the biggest surprises of the day so far was one of the most sought after players in international cricket, David Warner being bought by Delhi Capitals for a steal of a deal at Rs 6.25 crore. The seasoned Australian opener had enlisted himself in the marquee set at a base price of Rs 2 crore, only to be bought by the Delhi franchise after a small tussle that also involved Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal spoke about the deal saying, “I can’t believe we got such a legend at Rs 6.50 Crore. With Prithvi (Shaw) and him opening the batting, it is going to be an explosive start to every Delhi Capitals innings.”

“It was really strange, we thought the price would go up, there was a lot of tactical stuff going on for the other teams and David Warner, the guy who won the World Cup for Australia is back in Delhi.”

Watch it here: