ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Liston Colaco’s brilliant show to climb to the second spot after they beat NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika (17th) gave NEUFC the lead early on before Joni Kauko (22nd) drew level only for Liston (45th) to make it 2-1 just before halftime. Liston was all over NEUFC in the second half as he fed Manvir Singh (52nd) for the team’s third goal before making way for Kiyan Nassiri in the 66th minute to cap off another brilliant night.

The result means ATKMB are now on 26 points from 14 games, three adrift of leaders Hyderabad FC who have played two matches more. NEUFC remained at the bottom with 10 points from 17 games. ATKMB extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches.