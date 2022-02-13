A commanding 51-31 win over the Telugu Titans ensured the Puneri Paltan continued closing-in on a Pro Kabaddi League playoff spot.

A short while earlier on February 12, sixth placed U Mumba ensured with their 37-27 win over the Bengal Warriors, that the Paltan wouldn’t overtake them. The Mumbai-franchise currently has 53 points, one more than the Paltan.

Meanwhile the Dabang Delhi, buoyed by the return on Naveen Kumar, claimed a narrow 32-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas to continue holding the second spot on the table.

Super 10s for Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar

The Paltan has now won six of their last seven matches. Central to that rise is the form of their two raiders Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar – both picked up Super 10s on the night, scoring 14 and 11 respectively. They were also keenly supported by the defensive unit as well, with Sombir and Vishal Bharadwaj picking up six tackle points each.