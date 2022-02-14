A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

A brace each from Igor Angulo (41’, 70’) and Bipin Singh (47’, 73’) was enough to cancel Jonathas’ (90+1’) goal and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table. On the other hand, the Odisha-outfit are left licking their wounds as they remain stuck in seventh place.

Angulo opened the scoring when he was left unmarked inside the box by the Odisha defenders, who met Rahul Bheke’s cross and slotted his header past the goalkeeper with ease.

The second half began on a terrible note for Odisha as they conceded the second goal, this time through Bipin Singh. The winger was fed by Ahmed Jahouh and managed to find the back of the net from an extremely tight angle.

Scoring his second, Angulo weaved past a couple of defenders and calmly put his left-footed shot in the bottom right corner.

Then, Bipin Singh scored his second from close range barely two minutes later following brilliant work from Cassio Gabriel on the left flank who served the ball on a platter. The Islanders were denied the clean sheet by Jonathas, who found the back of the net with a sensational curling effort from long range four minutes before the final whistle.

Play