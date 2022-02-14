The battle for the last five playoff spots has started to tighten after the Patna Pirates became the first team to secure their passage to the next round.

On Sunday, the Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls came up with strong wins, while the Gujarat Giants overtook U Mumba to move to the crucial sixth position as it stands.

The Giants were aided by Haryana Steelers’ 37-26 win over the Mumbai-franchise in the first match on Sunday.

A short while later, Bulls raider Bharat scored 15 points to help his team register a resounding 45-37 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

In the third match of the day, the Giants beat UP Yoddha 38-31 to overtake U Mumba in the leaderboard.

Meanwhile the Steelers and Bulls sit in third and fourth positions respectively.

PKL standings

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Patna Pirates (Q) 18 13 4 1 70
2 Dabang Delhi 19 10 5 4 65
3 Haryana Steelers 20 10 7 3 63
4 Bengaluru Bulls 20 10 8 2 60
5 UP Yoddha 20 8 9 3 58
6 Gujarat Giants 19 8 8 3 54
7 U Mumba 19 7 7 5 53
8 Puneri Paltan 18 10 8 0 52
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 8 9 2 52
10 Tamil Thalaivas 19 5 8 6 47
11 Bengal Warriors 20 7 10 3 47
12 Telugu Titans 19 1 14 4 27
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts