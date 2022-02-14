The battle for the last five playoff spots has started to tighten after the Patna Pirates became the first team to secure their passage to the next round.

On Sunday, the Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls came up with strong wins, while the Gujarat Giants overtook U Mumba to move to the crucial sixth position as it stands.

The Giants were aided by Haryana Steelers’ 37-26 win over the Mumbai-franchise in the first match on Sunday.

A short while later, Bulls raider Bharat scored 15 points to help his team register a resounding 45-37 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

In the third match of the day, the Giants beat UP Yoddha 38-31 to overtake U Mumba in the leaderboard.

Meanwhile the Steelers and Bulls sit in third and fourth positions respectively.