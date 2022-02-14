IPL 2022 Watch: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades returns to a round of applause during IPL Mega Auction 2022 Edmeades, who had a medical issue on day one, was called up on to conduct the bidding for the final few players by stand-in auctioneer Charu Sharma. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Updated 30 minutes ago Auctioneer Hugh Meades and Auctioneer Charu sharma during day two of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 13th February 2022 | Sportzpics / IPL How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeades - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium! 😊 👏A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeades. 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/d2AlKH2PYo— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL Mega Auction Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades IPL Auction Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio