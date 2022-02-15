The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India.
Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.
Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.
The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4 to 8 and the second Test will be played from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru.
Revised Sri Lanka series schedule
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thursday
|24th February
|1st T20I
|Lucknow
|2
|Saturday
|26th February
|2nd T20I
|Dharamsala
|3
|Sunday
|27th February
|3rd T20I
|Dharamsala
|4
|Friday
|4th-8th March
|1st Test
|Mohali
|5
|Saturday
|12th -16th March
|2nd Test (D/N)
|Bengaluru
